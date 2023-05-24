Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $13.70. The company traded as low as $10.46 and last traded at $10.49, with a volume of 71224 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Paysafe from $18.60 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Paysafe from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Paysafe from $36.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paysafe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.62.

Get Paysafe alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paysafe

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in Paysafe by 528.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Paysafe during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Paysafe by 2,225.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Paysafe by 501.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 7,999 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Paysafe during the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. 47.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paysafe Trading Down 5.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.96.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $387.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.60 million. Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 15.32% and a negative net margin of 44.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Paysafe Limited will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paysafe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.