PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 403,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,820 shares during the quarter. Universal Technical Institute comprises about 1.1% of PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Universal Technical Institute were worth $3,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Universal Technical Institute by 6,316.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 4,212.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 10,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Technical Institute has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

UTI traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,280. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $9.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $223.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 112,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $783,358.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 621,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,330,537.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and technical training programs. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, welders, and CNC machining technicians.

