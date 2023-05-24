PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Grows Position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,440 shares during the quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 102.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 75.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the third quarter worth about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

NYSE:KW traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,419. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.97 and a 1 year high of $21.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.96 and a 200-day moving average of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $139.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.52 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is -1,066.55%.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-Investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets.

