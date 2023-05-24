PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAVE. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 51,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 198.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAVE. StockNews.com began coverage on Spirit Airlines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Spirit Airlines from $28.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.14.

Shares of SAVE traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.85. The company had a trading volume of 452,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.79. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.75 and a 52 week high of $25.67.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.60) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.16%.

Spirit Airlines, Inc engages in the provision of air transportation services. Its operations are concentrated in markets such as South Florida, the Caribbean, Latin America, and the Northeast and Northern Midwest regions of the United States. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services.

