PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Has $375,000 Stake in Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. owned 0.12% of Semler Scientific worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMLR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Semler Scientific by 101.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Semler Scientific by 54.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Semler Scientific by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Semler Scientific by 116.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 19,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EVR Research LP bought a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific during the first quarter worth $9,912,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMLR traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.57. 24,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,746. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.67. The stock has a market cap of $195.70 million, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.83. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a one year low of $19.12 and a one year high of $46.31.

Semler Scientific ( OTCMKTS:SMLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $13.79 million for the quarter.

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluates its customers’ patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

