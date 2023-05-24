PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Reduces Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lowered its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,180 shares during the period. Interactive Brokers Group makes up approximately 1.6% of PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $5,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,035,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,435,000 after purchasing an additional 592,266 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,359,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,243,000 after purchasing an additional 943,731 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,220,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,982,000 after purchasing an additional 749,342 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,636,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,498,000 after purchasing an additional 340,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,437,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,769,000 after purchasing an additional 27,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Director Philip Uhde sold 108,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $8,900,173.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,270 shares in the company, valued at $185,617.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IBKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.33.

NASDAQ IBKR traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.95. The stock had a trading volume of 52,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,990. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.65 and its 200 day moving average is $78.85. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.43 and a twelve month high of $90.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.78.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.05). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.05%.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

