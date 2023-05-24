PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Takes $264,000 Position in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Golden Arrow Merger as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,506,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Golden Arrow Merger by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,184,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,622,000 after purchasing an additional 244,543 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Golden Arrow Merger by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,089,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,693,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Golden Arrow Merger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,387,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Golden Arrow Merger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,187,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Arrow Merger Price Performance

NASDAQ GAMC remained flat at $10.35 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.11. Golden Arrow Merger Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $12.09.

Golden Arrow Merger Profile

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

