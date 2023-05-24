PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Takes $551,000 Position in Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. owned 0.33% of Altitude Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altitude Acquisition by 320.7% in the 4th quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Altitude Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Altitude Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Altitude Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Altitude Acquisition Stock Performance

ALTU remained flat at $10.09 on Wednesday. 335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,399. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.01. Altitude Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $10.42.

About Altitude Acquisition

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on travel, travel technology and travel-related businesses.

