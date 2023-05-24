Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.87

Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.87 and last traded at $5.91, with a volume of 80744 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.14.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Perimeter Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.31 and a 200 day moving average of $8.52. The firm has a market cap of $935.70 million, a P/E ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Perimeter Solutions ( NYSE:PRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.23). Perimeter Solutions had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $41.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.85 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Perimeter Solutions by 213.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 64,150 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Perimeter Solutions by 7.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $936,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $372,000.

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Oil Additives. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

