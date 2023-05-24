Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.87

Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.87 and last traded at $5.91, with a volume of 80744 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.14.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Perimeter Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.
Perimeter Solutions Stock Down 3.1 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.31 and a 200 day moving average of $8.52. The firm has a market cap of $935.70 million, a P/E ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Perimeter Solutions by 213.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 64,150 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Perimeter Solutions by 7.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $936,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $372,000.
About Perimeter Solutions
Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Oil Additives. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Perimeter Solutions (PRM)
- PetCo Management Getting it Right? Earnings Beat Says Yes
- Axcelis Stock In Buy Range After Chart Breakout, Strong Guidance
- Kohl’s 10% Yield Comes Into High Fashion
- Newly Public Intapp Well-Positioned For More Price Gains
- 2 Tech Mid-Caps Under $10 With Big Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Perimeter Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perimeter Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.