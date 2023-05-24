Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $196.58

Shares of Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €196.58 ($213.67) and traded as high as €213.30 ($231.85). Pernod Ricard shares last traded at €212.00 ($230.43), with a volume of 299,459 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €240.00 ($260.87) target price on Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €230.00 ($250.00) target price on Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €229.00 ($248.91) target price on Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €170.00 ($184.78) target price on Pernod Ricard in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €167.00 ($181.52) target price on Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

