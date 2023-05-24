Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.51

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.51, with a volume of 18500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Perpetual Energy from C$0.70 to C$0.65 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.70. The firm has a market cap of C$33.66 million, a PE ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Perpetual Energy ( TSE:PMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$28.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$30.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Perpetual Energy Inc. will post 0.0203443 earnings per share for the current year.

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

