Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.51

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.51, with a volume of 18500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Perpetual Energy from C$0.70 to C$0.65 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.70. The firm has a market cap of C$33.66 million, a PE ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.08.
Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.
