Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $142.00

Petershill Partners PLC (LON:PHLL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 142 ($1.77) and last traded at GBX 142 ($1.77), with a volume of 653954 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 149.20 ($1.86).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Petershill Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 290 ($3.61) price objective for the company.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 160.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 168.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.62 billion and a PE ratio of -450.63.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This is an increase from Petershill Partners’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 5.43%. Petershill Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,375.00%.

In other Petershill Partners news, insider Naguib Kheraj bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.87) per share, for a total transaction of £450,000 ($559,701.49). 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Petershill Partners PLC operates as a general partner solutions investment firm. It provides capital and strategic support to asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. The company was formerly known as Delta Epsilon plc and changed its name to Petershill Partners PLC in September 2, 2021. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

