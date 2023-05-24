PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Issues Earnings Results

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.39), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $62.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.93 million. PetMed Express had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 0.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

PetMed Express Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of PETS opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 785.39 and a beta of 0.64. PetMed Express has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $24.01.

PetMed Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. PetMed Express’s payout ratio is 6,003.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PetMed Express

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PETS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PetMed Express in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PetMed Express from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in PetMed Express by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in PetMed Express by 455.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in PetMed Express by 2,023.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in PetMed Express by 633.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in PetMed Express by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

PetMed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

