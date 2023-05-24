PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.39 EPS

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.39), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PetMed Express had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $62.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

PetMed Express Stock Performance

Shares of PETS stock opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $330.96 million, a P/E ratio of 785.39 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.03. PetMed Express has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.01.

PetMed Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. PetMed Express’s payout ratio is currently 6,003.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PetMed Express

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PetMed Express in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PetMed Express from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in PetMed Express by 6.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 46,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in PetMed Express by 37.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 15,382 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PetMed Express by 7.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 999,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,225,000 after purchasing an additional 68,430 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in PetMed Express in the first quarter worth approximately $713,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PetMed Express by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 437,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,097,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares in the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PetMed Express

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

