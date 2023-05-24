Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) is Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 118,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up approximately 3.2% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $11,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 22.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,468,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,500,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558,762 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,480,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,997,216,000 after buying an additional 1,451,582 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,632,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,567 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 646.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,174,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,951,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,979,000 after acquiring an additional 962,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.09. 1,099,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,370,565. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.83. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $109.81. The company has a market cap of $144.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Insider Activity

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Featured Articles

