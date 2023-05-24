Photon Control (TSE:PHO) Trading 0.3% Higher

Photon Control Inc. (TSE:PHO – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.60 and last traded at C$3.60. Approximately 217,926 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 551,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.59.

Photon Control Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of C$378.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.60.

Photon Control Company Profile

Photon Control Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of optical sensors and systems to measure temperature and position. The company offers temperature probes, such as photon fiber optic temperature sensor probes, single channel converters, and multichannel temperature converters; GaAs fiber optic temperature sensors; and multipoint temperature sensors.

