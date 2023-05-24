PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS – Get Rating) were up 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $90.46 and last traded at $90.34. Approximately 155,657 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 334,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.97.

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,326,000. Compass Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Beaumont Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,613,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 456.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 41,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 33,789 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

The PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (HYS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund aims to capture exposure to the short maturity segment of the high-yield corporate bond sector. HYS was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by PIMCO.

