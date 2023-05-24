PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) Stock Price Down 0.4%

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI – Get Rating) traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $51.29 and last traded at $51.29. 126,022 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 143,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.51.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.06 and a 200-day moving average of $51.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 355.6% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000.

About PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, formerly, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance, exempt from federal income tax (Municipal Bonds).

