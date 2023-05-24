Pineapple Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGY) Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share

Pineapple Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Pineapple Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, May 18th. Northland Capmk analyst D. Schafer now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Pineapple Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Pineapple Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Pineapple Energy in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Pineapple Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ PEGY opened at $1.32 on Monday. Pineapple Energy has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.93.

Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. Pineapple Energy had a negative net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $17.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pineapple Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGY. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Pineapple Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pineapple Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Pineapple Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pineapple Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Pineapple Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Pineapple Energy Company Profile

Pineapple Energy, Inc is focused on local and regional solar, storage, and energy services companies nationwide. The firm’s vision is to power the energy transition through the grass-roots growth of solar electricity paired with battery storage. Its portfolio of brands, including SUNation, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear, Sungevity, and Horizon Solar Power, provides homeowners and small businesses with an end-to-end product offering spanning solar, battery storage, and grid services.

