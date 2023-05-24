Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the period. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,484,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,066 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $66,446,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 202.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,545,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,072 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter worth about $64,318,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 33.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,033,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $186,152,000 after buying an additional 1,006,674 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK traded down $0.96 on Wednesday, reaching $61.01. 272,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,381,967. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $44.99 and a 12 month high of $63.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.32. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

