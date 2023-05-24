Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Invests $207,000 in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.7% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,303,605 shares of company stock worth $497,320,473 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $4.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $427.45. 755,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,179,713. The company has a market cap of $405.77 billion, a PE ratio of 67.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $382.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $361.19. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $283.11 and a 12 month high of $454.95.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $438.00 to $447.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Societe Generale downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $419.76.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Further Reading

