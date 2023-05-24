Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Makes New $1.26 Million Investment in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF makes up about 0.9% of Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 226.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.94. The stock had a trading volume of 30,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,621. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 1 year low of $39.52 and a 1 year high of $51.62.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.