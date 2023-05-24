Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,038,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,178.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,652,000 after buying an additional 173,368 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,102,000 after buying an additional 109,491 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at $19,323,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 605.9% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 63,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,722,000 after buying an additional 54,402 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

VHT traded down $2.16 on Wednesday, hitting $238.12. 28,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,455. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $217.12 and a twelve month high of $259.04. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $242.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.05.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.