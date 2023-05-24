Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHZ stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.15. 67,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,032. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.46. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.86 and a 1-year high of $49.17.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.