Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 227.0% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,484,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,369 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,726,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,723 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,101,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,729 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 248.5% during the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,275,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,369,000 after acquiring an additional 909,474 shares during the period. Finally, Standpoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,630,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,542,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,581,943. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $50.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.08.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

