Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) dropped 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.25 and last traded at $8.26. Approximately 3,874,323 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 19,442,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.81.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Cowen cut their target price on Plug Power from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Plug Power from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Plug Power from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Plug Power from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.34.

The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 18.72% and a negative net margin of 100.41%. The business had revenue of $210.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Plug Power by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,819 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 79,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 39,758 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

