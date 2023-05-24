PotCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $468,972.82 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. PotCoin has a total market cap of $468,972.82 and approximately $59.14 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00329233 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00013323 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00018587 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000815 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000674 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003765 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,315,671 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

