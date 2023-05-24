PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $86.14

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $86.14 and traded as high as $88.01. PrimeEnergy Resources shares last traded at $87.69, with a volume of 14,175 shares trading hands.

PrimeEnergy Resources Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $164.48 million, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.75.

PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a net margin of 32.05% and a return on equity of 30.13%. The business had revenue of $23.53 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PrimeEnergy Resources

In other news, major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $1,544,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 331,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,676,743. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in PrimeEnergy Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in PrimeEnergy Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PrimeEnergy Resources by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,672 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in PrimeEnergy Resources by 338.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 5,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,413 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. 5.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PrimeEnergy Resources Company Profile

PrimeEnergy Resources Corp. engages in acquiring, developing and producing oil and natural gas. It owns producing and non-producing properties located primarily in Texas and Oklahoma. The company was founded in March 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

