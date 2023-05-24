Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Progyny from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Progyny from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.86.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $38.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.74, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.52. Progyny has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $46.50.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $258.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.63 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 67,887 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $2,383,512.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 73,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,580,128.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 67,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $2,383,512.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 73,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,580,128.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $1,159,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,825,085.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 352,826 shares of company stock valued at $12,704,041. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 48.0% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 3,119.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 130.9% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

