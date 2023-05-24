Prom Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $77.39 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. Prom has a total market cap of $77.39 million and $2.52 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Prom has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Prom token can currently be bought for about $4.24 or 0.00015891 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Prom Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.22942955 USD and is down -1.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $2,486,361.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

