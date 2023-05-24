Prom Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.61 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 24th. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. Prom has a market cap of $75.71 million and approximately $2.61 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can now be bought for approximately $4.15 or 0.00015800 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00007459 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00021113 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00025206 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00018187 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26,273.40 or 1.00059643 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.22942955 USD and is down -1.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $2,486,361.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

