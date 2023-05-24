ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Stock Price Up 2.4%

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.51 and last traded at $13.50. 6,732,026 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 27,396,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.19.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average of $14.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXU. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 9.0% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 15,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 750.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 6.1% in the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 28,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period.

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

