ProShares UltraShort Yen (NYSEARCA:YCS) Trading 0.1% Higher

ProShares UltraShort Yen (NYSEARCA:YCS – Get Rating) traded up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $62.10 and last traded at $61.92. 25,348 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 22,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.85.

ProShares UltraShort Yen Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Yen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Yen in the third quarter valued at $1,740,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Yen by 41.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Yen in the first quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Yen by 2,025.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraShort Yen Company Profile

The ProShares UltraShort Yen (YCS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Japanese Yen per U.S. Dollar index. The fund provides a 2x inverse multiple to the daily performance of the Japanese yen spot price against the US dollar as measured by Reuters. YCS was launched on Nov 25, 2008 and is managed by ProShares.

