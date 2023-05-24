ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Stock Price Down 1.8%

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.23 and last traded at $2.23. 459 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 12,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.

Several equities analysts have commented on PBSFY shares. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded ProSiebenSat.1 Media from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.96.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average is $2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE is a mass media and digital company. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment, Dating, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment represents the company’s business with focus on the Seven.One Entertainment Group, which provides multi-platform digital media to audiences in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

