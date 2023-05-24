PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $50.00. The stock had previously closed at $58.41, but opened at $45.99. PTC Therapeutics shares last traded at $44.89, with a volume of 1,548,563 shares traded.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PTCT. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.93.

Insider Transactions at PTC Therapeutics

In other news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 61,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $3,184,080.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 75,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,936.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 61,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $3,184,080.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 75,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,936.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $1,266,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,127.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,595 shares of company stock valued at $7,968,916. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 6,878.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period.

The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.64.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $220.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.48 million. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.78) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About PTC Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. The company was founded by Allan Steven Jacobson and Stuart Walter Peltz on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, NJ.

Featured Stories

