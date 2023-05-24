Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PMO opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $12.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average of $10.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 5.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 8.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 59,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

