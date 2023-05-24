Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for NFI Group Inc. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:NFI)

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of NFI Group in a report issued on Wednesday, May 17th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.73). The consensus estimate for NFI Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.96) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for NFI Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.76) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on NFI Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. National Bankshares raised NFI Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. National Bank Financial raised NFI Group from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NFI Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.33.

TSE:NFI opened at C$9.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$724.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.45. NFI Group has a twelve month low of C$7.00 and a twelve month high of C$14.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.73.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.67) by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$926.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$850.90 million. NFI Group had a negative net margin of 13.97% and a negative return on equity of 42.76%.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

