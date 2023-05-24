Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Issued By US Capital Advisors

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors lifted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Enterprise Products Partners in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 19th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Enterprise Products Partners’ current full-year earnings is $2.59 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ FY2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.52 EPS.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EPD. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Scotiabank started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.
Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.1 %
Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.0% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 20,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% during the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 21,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 12,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners
In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 11,950 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $300,542.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,491,895 shares in the company, valued at $62,671,159.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.
Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 77.17%.
About Enterprise Products Partners
Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.
