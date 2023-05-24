Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Jack in the Box Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Jack in the Box in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 17th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.39. The consensus estimate for Jack in the Box’s current full-year earnings is $6.06 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s FY2024 earnings at $6.64 EPS.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.27. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 17.88%. The business had revenue of $395.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JACK. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $86.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.24.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $91.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.60. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $54.80 and a 12-month high of $97.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.64.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,196,000 after acquiring an additional 35,791 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 726,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,656,000 after purchasing an additional 14,243 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 839.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 65,489 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,932,000 after purchasing an additional 10,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 187.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 211,879 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,558,000 after purchasing an additional 138,141 shares during the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $328,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $328,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $115,731.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,092 shares in the company, valued at $5,669,339.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,264 shares of company stock valued at $570,006 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.93%.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

