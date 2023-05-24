Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA lessened its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,506 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services makes up about 0.8% of Intrust Bank NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $5,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 19,564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 9,037 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 113,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,242,000 after buying an additional 10,663 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,210,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Quanta Services by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

PWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.91.

In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total transaction of $14,562,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 730,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,216,074.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, COO James Redgie Probst sold 50,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.13, for a total value of $8,556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,562,660.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 85,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total transaction of $14,562,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 730,890 shares in the company, valued at $125,216,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 276,646 shares of company stock worth $46,856,598 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PWR traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,908. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.86 and a 1 year high of $176.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.15 and a beta of 1.08.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 15.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 9.44%.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

