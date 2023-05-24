QuarkChain (QKC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.30 Million

QuarkChain (QKC) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $47.67 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. One QuarkChain token can currently be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io.

QuarkChain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain (QKC) is a blockchain platform designed for high-performance and decentralized applications. It was created by a team led by Qi Zhou in 2017. QKC uses sharding technology to increase transaction speed and throughput, making it ideal for use in various applications that require high performance, such as gaming, finance, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Additionally, QKC is designed to provide an open and secure platform for developers to build decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

