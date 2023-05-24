QUASA Trading 30.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 28% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 24th. Over the last week, QUASA has traded 30.9% lower against the US dollar. One QUASA token can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $358.07 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007447 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00020791 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00025093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00017902 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000079 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,697.28 or 1.00046091 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA (QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00153121 USD and is down -0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $352.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

