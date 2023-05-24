Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $201,000 in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADM. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $105.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

ADM stock opened at $75.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.52 and a 200-day moving average of $84.25. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $70.02 and a 12-month high of $98.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.80.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $24.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.09 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.58%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Articles

