Raymond James Weighs in on CubicFarm Systems Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:CUB)

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (TSE:CUB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for CubicFarm Systems in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.05). Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $0.15 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CubicFarm Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share.

CUB stock opened at C$0.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.29. CubicFarm Systems has a twelve month low of C$0.02 and a twelve month high of C$0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$5.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.80.

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

