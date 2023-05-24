Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Skba Capital Management LLC

Skba Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises 3.6% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $19,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.98. 1,832,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,403,348. The stock has a market cap of $137.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.34 and its 200 day moving average is $98.45.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RTX. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

