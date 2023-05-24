Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) shares were down 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.68 and last traded at $8.71. Approximately 885,937 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,365,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.25.

Several research analysts have commented on RXRX shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.40.

The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of -0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.74.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.01. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.15% and a negative net margin of 533.45%. The firm had revenue of $12.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.93 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 8,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total value of $62,560.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 427,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,345,740.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 8,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total value of $62,560.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 427,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,345,740.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 70,890 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $574,209.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 963,787 shares in the company, valued at $7,806,674.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,215 shares of company stock worth $1,320,848 over the last three months. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $41,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,888.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,029.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

