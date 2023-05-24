Reed’s (REED) and Its Peers Head-To-Head Analysis

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) is one of 18 publicly-traded companies in the “Bottled & canned soft drinks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Reed’s to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Reed’s and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Reed's alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reed’s -36.23% -1,582.74% -62.85% Reed’s Competitors 0.16% -117.88% 0.07%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Reed’s and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reed’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Reed’s Competitors 110 540 983 74 2.60

Earnings & Valuation

As a group, “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies have a potential upside of 2.34%. Given Reed’s’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Reed’s has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares Reed’s and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Reed’s $53.04 million -$20.06 million -0.31 Reed’s Competitors $6.64 billion $416.47 million 15.63

Reed’s’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Reed’s. Reed’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Reed’s has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reed’s’ competitors have a beta of 0.31, indicating that their average stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.8% of Reed’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.6% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.9% of Reed’s shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Reed’s competitors beat Reed’s on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Reed’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reed’s, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.