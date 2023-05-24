RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Sees Large Volume Increase

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,193,311 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 243% from the previous session’s volume of 347,900 shares.The stock last traded at $193.00 and had previously closed at $196.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RNR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.80.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $202.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.25 and a beta of 0.43.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.34 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 23.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -41.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RenaissanceRe

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNR. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 30.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 80,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,123,000 after buying an additional 18,771 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 0.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 710,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,413,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment focuses on catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance, and insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.