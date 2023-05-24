RESAAS Services (CVE:RSS) Trading 5.9% Higher

RESAAS Services Inc. (CVE:RSS – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 10,660 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 24,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

RESAAS Services Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.85. The stock has a market cap of C$13.56 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.58.

RESAAS Services Company Profile

RESAAS Services Inc engages in the development of web and mobile communications software for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine.

Further Reading

