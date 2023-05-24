Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Stantec (STN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Stantec (TSE: STN):

5/12/2023 – Stantec had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$87.00 to C$89.00.

5/12/2023 – Stantec had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$88.00 to C$90.00.

5/12/2023 – Stantec had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$84.00 to C$89.00.

5/11/2023 – Stantec was downgraded by analysts at Atb Cap Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

4/3/2023 – Stantec had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$86.00 to C$88.00.

TSE:STN opened at C$77.21 on Wednesday. Stantec Inc. has a one year low of C$53.93 and a one year high of C$83.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.00, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of C$8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$79.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$72.85.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.10 billion. Stantec had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 5.76%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 3.4457244 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

In other news, Director Michael Aloysius Kennedy sold 3,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.21, for a total value of C$207,942.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$116.43. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

